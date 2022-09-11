Barrett Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,097 IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,097 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IES stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $623.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

