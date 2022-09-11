Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 113 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $504,023,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,221 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $287.03 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

