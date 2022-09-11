Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 124 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.4 %

AME stock opened at $125.78 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.89.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

