Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 603 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after buying an additional 128,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $369.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.08 and a 200 day moving average of $367.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

