Barrett Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

