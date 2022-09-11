Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.32 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

