Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,374,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $61.06 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

