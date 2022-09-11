Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 603.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

