Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 144.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a "b+" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $193.94 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $185.10 and a one year high of $286.89. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.52.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

