Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $908,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 15.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

