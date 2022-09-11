Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 51.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

CTVA opened at $62.52 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.