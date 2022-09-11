Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $177,529,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 25.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,671,000 after acquiring an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $249.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

