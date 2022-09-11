Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

