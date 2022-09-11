Barrett Asset Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.