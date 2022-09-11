Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of SCHM opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.
