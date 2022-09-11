Barrett Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $189.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.18 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

