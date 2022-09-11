Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

BATS:BBJP opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97.

