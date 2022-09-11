Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

