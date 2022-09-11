Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 53,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 794,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,274,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

