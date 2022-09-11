Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 485 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 77,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $152.29 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.84.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

