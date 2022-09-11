Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 589 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

