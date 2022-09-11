Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,520 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Limbach by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Limbach by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,060,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Limbach Stock Performance
Shares of LMB stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Limbach in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Limbach Company Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
