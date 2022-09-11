Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Cerner by 78.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Cerner Price Performance

Cerner Profile

Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $95.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.