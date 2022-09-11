Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

