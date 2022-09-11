Barrett Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Barrett Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.74. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

