Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 10.4 %
BHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.