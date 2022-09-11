Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 10.4 %

BHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,349,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after acquiring an additional 336,111 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 49.5% during the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,200 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 478.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 166,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 137,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

