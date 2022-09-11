Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 317,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,554,653 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Articles

