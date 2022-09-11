Beach Point Capital Management Sells 2,653 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $10,930.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,609.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,620 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $7,306.20.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63.

On Thursday, August 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 432 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $1,944.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,663 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $16,886.43.

On Friday, July 22nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,124 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $5,091.72.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,951 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $13,427.05.

On Monday, July 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 2,343 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $10,637.22.

On Friday, July 15th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,205 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $14,582.75.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,204 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $14,706.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,605 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $27,016.10.

Terran Orbital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLAP opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37. Terran Orbital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Terran Orbital by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLAP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.