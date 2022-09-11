Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 223.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,613,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,692,000 after buying an additional 81,714 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 620,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,265,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $262.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.13. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.