BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 1.5%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.83 and last traded at $24.85. 3,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,015,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

