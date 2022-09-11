BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

A number of analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,280 ($27.55) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 662.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,241.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,502.99. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

BHP Group Increases Dividend

About BHP Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.42%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

