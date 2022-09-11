Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Big Lots Stock Performance

BIG stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $664.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

