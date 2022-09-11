Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives $22.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Big Lots Price Performance

NYSE:BIG opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $664.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.93. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.30%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

