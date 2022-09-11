Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BILI. Barclays decreased their price target on Bilibili from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. CLSA decreased their price target on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.00. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($4.21). The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 41.02% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Bilibili by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

