Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,094,002.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $68,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $167.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

