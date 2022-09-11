BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Down 2.7%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.68 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 3,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,446.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,191.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $313,764 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 50.6% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 192,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 40.3% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 609,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 175,172 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.