Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) General Counsel Sells $16,167.14 in Stock

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa Murison sold 37,598 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $16,167.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 483,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,932.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Murison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Lisa Murison sold 1,430 shares of Bird Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $800.80.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRDS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDS. Craft Ventures GP I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $166,271,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $23,356,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth $12,204,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth $4,822,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

