Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) President Shane Torchiana Sells 29,962 Shares

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) President Shane Torchiana sold 29,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $12,883.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 3,294,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shane Torchiana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Shane Torchiana sold 40,747 shares of Bird Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $22,818.32.

Bird Global Stock Performance

Shares of BRDS stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Bird Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Global Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

