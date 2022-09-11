BMO Capital Markets Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASY. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.22.

Shares of CASY opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $223.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

