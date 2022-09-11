BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In other BP news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £379.26 ($458.26). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,173 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,651.

LON:BP opened at GBX 450.80 ($5.45) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 413.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 402.43. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 291.30 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The company has a market capitalization of £84.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. BP’s payout ratio is -25.17%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

