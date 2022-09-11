Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SDS opened at $42.82 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $54.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

