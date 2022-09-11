Bramshill Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 59,688 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

