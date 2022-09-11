Bramshill Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Bramshill Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 300,000.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after acquiring an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,741,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.53 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $45.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.