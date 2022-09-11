Bramshill Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Newtek Business Services were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 717,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after buying an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.12. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Newtek Business Services to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James raised Newtek Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

