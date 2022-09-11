Bramshill Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Bramshill Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,592,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of UAN stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $10.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $40.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.74%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 138.91%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

