Bramshill Investments LLC Has $535,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $147,351,000 after acquiring an additional 528,430 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

