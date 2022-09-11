Bramshill Investments LLC Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Bramshill Investments LLC cut its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 38.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GOGL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

