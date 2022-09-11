Bramshill Investments LLC Has $957,000 Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $941.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

