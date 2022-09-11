Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after acquiring an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after acquiring an additional 158,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,704 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of CQP opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 103.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.