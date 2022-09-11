Bramshill Investments LLC Invests $370,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $189,152,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $232,613,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.